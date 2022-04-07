Astro Numerology and how it can help in preventive health

'Astro Numerology' is not something that is very new; rather, it has been with human civilization for centuries, and it has passed the test of time since time immemorial. The need of the hour is to incorporate it as part of the guiding force in our life more proactively and leverage the benefit of this mighty divine gift of nature. 'Astro Numerology' is one of the finest answers to this problem, and it guides a proactive lifestyle, says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist. As the birth day or number of a person help in assessing any probable disease before time and also advising suitable lifestyle modifications to prevent the same.

General Tips for all to take charge of well-being proactively.

Personalized Meditation & Yoga

The benefits of yoga & meditation are credibly established, and post-pandemic, it is increasing its acceptance in the mainstream.

People are more vocal and willing to accept these as part of day-to-day life. However, it is essential to remember over here that not all size fits all and personalization of meditation and yoga regimen based on the date of birth, name, body element, and type is more efficacies and beneficial.

Personalized Sound Therapy & Binaural Beats

Sound is one form of expression to which humans start responding very early. Sound therapy and binaural beats have been with humankind for a long, and in recent times, a lot of evidence has been generated which supports their utility to humankind.

Breaking the barrier of one size fitting all, a customized sound therapy and binaural beats regimen based on the date of birth, name and brain pattern helps a person in gaining out of this in a quicker and sustainable manner.

Crystals & Gemstones

Crystals and gemstones are also gift of nature that helps in maintaining proper energy balance within the human body. These can also be leveraged to motivate the person towards preventive well-being and be disciplined toward the goal.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, April 7, 2022