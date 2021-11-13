Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are aggressive

We all know, at least, one person in life who snaps at people for no good reason. It is difficult to hold a healthy debate with them, and conversations often end on a bitter note with them. They are short-tempered and aggressive. They may pick up unnecessary fights and may drag them for long.

Such people, most of the time, are disliked by many and people avoid coming in close contact with them in order to avoid getting stuck in unpleasant situations.

Here are three zodiac signs that are aggressive, according to astrology.

Libra

Libras can be extremely aggressive at times. If and when they are in a bad mood, it might not be the best option to hold a conversation with them. They may need their time and space, and when it is intruded on, they won’t mind getting aggressive with you.

Gemini

A Gemini is also a hot-headed person. He or she may behave aggressively when things don’t go their way. They like to be the ones in charge of things, and when they sense that their power may be drifted away, aggressive behaviour is their go-to option. This way they feel they may prove their domination and capability.

Aries

An Aries is a good-hearted person. However, they can’t tolerate injustice. And when they find themselves or their close ones in such a situation their aggression comes to their rescue. They believe when words failed to work, make your actions speak.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, November 13, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces