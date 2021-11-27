Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are animal lovers

Ever stopped to feed that starving puppy on a busy road? Or gave up on your food to feed the hungry cow that visits you every afternoon? Or even decided to walk an extra mile by offering it some water? Not many would do that. Because, after all, who has time for it. We skip our lunches to meet office deadlines, how to feed an animal that is not our own.

However, there are some people, who love animals just as they love a human being, if not more. And are ready to put in that extra effort to make sure they are never turned down for food.

Here are 3 zodiac signs that are animal lovers, according to astrology.

Capricorn

A Capricorn is an animal lover. They are ready to do everything it takes to help animals. For them, animals are their first love and will always be. They are a fan of dogs and cats, and, often want to keep them as a pet. However, the thought of not being able to do enough for the innocent being makes them give up on the idea.

Leo

A Leo is mostly afraid of animals but this doesn’t mean he or she wouldn’t help them. Be it food, water or shelter, Leos want to do everything possible for stray animals. They want to adopt animals, but the fear factor takes over them every time they plan to do it.

Gemini

Unlike Leo, a Gemini is not afraid of animals, instead always want to adopt as many animals as possible. They are dog lovers. They connect well with animals and the animals, too, find comfort in them. They are loving, caring and nurturing and are always up to bring home a new pet.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, November 27, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Leo, Capricorn