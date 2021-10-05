Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are competitive

If s/he can do it, so can I. This is something not many of us abide by, or even if we do, more often than not, we tend to give up in between. However, there are some people who are not only strong willed, but also follow the mantra of: If s/he can do it, I do it even better. They are competitive, confident, and know exactly where they stand.

Here are 3 Zodiac signs that are the most competitive, according to astrology.

Sagittarius

These people give tough competition. Their will is their weapon. If there’s something that they decide to take in their hands, there are high chances they will emerge as the winners. They believe in a fair game, and wants to give everyone a fair chance. They are sure of their capabilities and are always up for a challenge.

Leo

Leos are all-rounders. They have the spark, and energy in them. There’s nothing a Leo won’t mind doing, even if it’s something out of their comfort zone. They are competitive and often see themselves as the best of the lot, but never brag about it. They prefer to keep it low-key. They are sweetly challenging people, and will stand for what they say.

Virgo

Virgos are competitive, too. There can be times when they are often unsure of something, but won’t mind giving it a try. Their competitive nature often earns them the much-needed recognition, and makes them a deserving candidate for anything, and everything they do.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

