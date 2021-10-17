Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are die hard romantic

Piano playing in the background, a breeze that is making you float, butterflies in your tummy, and suddenly the world starts looking bright, happy, and heaven-like. Is this what you feel every time you see your crush or partner? If yes, then you surely are one of those who are crazily romantic.

While love does give you a beautiful feeling, for some it is not just a feeling but a way of living. These are the ones who love and like to be loved whole-heartedly, and Shah Rukh Khan might be their idol.

So, if you are wondering whether you are one of those, here are 3 zodiac signs that are die-hard romantic, according to astrology.

Leo

If you are or have been with a Leo, you would know how romantic s/he can be. They make you feel special, loved, and appreciated all the time. Their romantic vibes are enough to turn the atmosphere around you hopelessly romantic, and make you feel nothing less than a king or queen. Their romantic side, often, dominates all of their other feelings.

Scorpio

A Scorpio will come up with pick-up lines that are hard to forget. They will, every once in a while, confess their love to you. They may appear to be as tough from the outside, but their heart is a chest full of love and romance. Their romantic side will be nothing but a sweet surprise for you.

Taurus

If it’s about talking about your love out in public, and even showcasing it, no one can do it better than a Taurus. They fall in love deeply, and are never afraid to engage in PDA. Their romance can be termed as that of a hero from a typical Bollywood movie from the 90s.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope (October 18 to 24): Aries, Leo, Capricorn; See what's in store for the upcoming week