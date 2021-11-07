Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are emotional

Have you ever cried while being angry? And then felt bad about yourself for crying and looking like that you have been asking for people’s sympathy? If the answer is yes, there are chances that you are an emotional person. Not that the emotional people are weak, or incompetent, it’s just that they have a pure heart. Crying is their way of letting out emotions without hurting anyone else.

And often, because of this, they are misunderstood for not being brave enough to face situations. However, the reality is they are just as brave as any other person, but they don’t believe in hiding their feelings in order to be called brave.

So, here are 3 zodiac signs that are very emotional, according to astrology.

Leo

A Leo is often seen as an arrogant, tough, perfectionist, and go-getter. However, there is another side to their character, too. They can be the most emotional people on earth, and they know it. They are pure-hearted and get easily hurt if people don’t stick to their words, or their actions contradict their words. Their emotional side goes, often, unseen or is seen only by the people they fully trust. And those who know them, know they are the kindest and purest of the lot.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is gentle and emotionally weak. You can win them over with sweet words, and actions. They easily trust people and are often left disappointed. They will cry their heart out but in isolation. Their personality and aura are attractive, and the emotional side is like a cherry on the cake.

Pisces

They like to pretend to be strong, and unconcerned about whatever happening around them, but deep down they are emotional, too. They get affected by the smallest things, but never show that they are hurt. Their mind is their weapon, and they are a master of hiding their feelings. If you want to see the emotional side of a Pisces, you will have to work hard to win their trust, because it is rare that they trust anyone completely.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope (November 8 to 14): Gemini, Aquarius, Virgo; See what's in store for the upcoming week