Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are fickle

I’ll probably have a regular Latte, or maybe not. I should go with a Pumpkin Spice Latte instead. A similar thing has happened with almost all of us. And why not? If we are paying a bomb for a cup of coffee, or whatever, we have all the rights to not settle for anything but the best. This is why there are times when we want something one moment, and the other the next. We just can’t make up our minds, and keep on changing decisions every now and then.

If not done frequently, there’s no major harm that this habit possesses, and it’s completely normal at times. However, there are some people who are always fickle. Now, we are not judging how good or bad this habit is, but here are 3 zodiac signs that are always fickle, according to astrology.

Sagittarius

If you have been with a Sagittarius, even for once, in your life, you might resonate with what we say. It’s hard to read a Sagittarius’ mind. They may not be sure of what they want themselves. They might like one thing for that moment, and hate it the very next second. This makes it difficult to meet their demand and understand their likes and dislikes. They may treat you as their priority and at the same time end up ghosting you. It’s advisable to not invest much of your emotions in a Sagittarius unless you are sure about their loyalties.

Pisces

Pisces is, most of the time, a day-dreamer and a confused personality. They may love you with all their heart one moment, and the next, they might end up telling you that they are not sure about their feelings, or that they need time. Not that they are disloyal, but it is often that they are afraid of commitments and hence, never stick to one feeling or person. They are always in pursuit of the best.

Virgo

Virgos often prefer to never accept their feelings because they know that they are fickle, and they don’t want to do or say something in the heat of the moment. Their friends and family are often put off by their behaviour, but they don’t mind it as long as they are being fickle outrightly.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Read Also: Horoscope Today, September 30, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces