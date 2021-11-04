Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are goal oriented

We all set goals, but only a handful actually work towards them. After all, it’s easy to set a goal, but difficult to achieve it. But there are some people who are not only focused but are actually goal-oriented. For them, it is their goals and aspirations that top their priority list. Add to it, the urge to do something big and make a name for themselves.

For such people, there’s no shortcut, and hard work is the only way out. Here are 3 zodiac signs that are goal-oriented, according to astrology.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is the most goal-oriented person you will ever meet. He or she has a clear mind and knows exactly what has to be done. They see things with a future perspective and anything that is not contributing to their goals, be it personal or professional, is a no-go for them.

Leo

Leos are hardworking and goal-oriented, too. They yearn for perfection and give their all in whatever they do. Their goals, often, look simple but are deep. They look for meaning in everything, and anything without it is a waste of time for them.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius is highly motivated and aspires to be the best of all. He or she is in pursuit of perfection and is ready to sacrifice anything that comes in their way. Their goals are their utmost priority and are often related to their professional life.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

