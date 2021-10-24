Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are good at keeping promises

Have you ever made a promise and tried sticking to it no matter what? We are sure there will be very few yes for an answer. Because no matter how easy it is to make a promise, it is definitely difficult to stand by it.

However, there are a few people who stand by their words, and if and when they make a promise they will keep it at any cost.

Here are 3 zodiac signs that are good at keeping promises, according to astrology.

Leo

It is very rare that you will find Leo making a promise. Because when they do so, they put in their best of efforts to keep it. No matter how hard things get, a Leo will never break your trust, and will never make you regret your decision of trusting them.

Aquarius

An Aquarius, too, keeps their promise at all costs. If they have given you their word, more often than not, they will abide by it. Even if it is at the cost of their happiness.

Scorpio

A Scorpio is the best person to put your trust in. They will make sure your secrets are safe with them, and that all their promises are fulfilled. Even when things get tough, Scorpios will have your back, and will go to any height to keep their promise.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

