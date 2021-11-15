Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are intuitive

Did you ever have the feeling of something might not be working out for you or that office meeting turning out to be unfruitful for you? Or that your boss might be ready to give you a steaming hot lecture of how bad your past month has been at work?

Many of us do get such intuitions every now and then, but it is rare that any of these come out to be true. And when it does, we often end up regretting not trusting our intuitions.

Here are 3 zodiac signs that are very intuitive according to astrology.

Capricorn

Capricorns are good at sensing situations. Their gut feeling and intuitions guide them towards the right path. They, often, trust their intuitions and take decisions accordingly. Their decisions, often, turn out to be fruitful and benefitting.

Gemini

A Gemini doesn’t, often, trust his or her intuitions, but most of the time they turn out to be true. Their intuitions are powerful. However, Geminis, are practical and they prefer to find logic in everything. They listen to their minds and skip their intuitions.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius is extremely intuitive of the lot. They work as per their intuitions and garner good results. Their decision making is a mixture of their mind and heart, and that is what helps them get the best of the results in almost everything they do.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, November 15, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Gemini, Leo