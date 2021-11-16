Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are kind

When was the last time you stopped by to offer water to the street dog? Or bought something especially for that sweet bird that visits you every morning? Most of us won’t even remember. For many, kindness is restricted to our dictionaries and it’s not something that we inculcate in our real life.

However, there are a few people who can win you over with their acts of kindness. It is something that is imbibed in them.

If you are wondering whether you, too, fall on the list, here are 3 zodiac signs that are kind according to astrology.

Pisces

A Pisces often likes helping people. Their giving nature and kind attitude with one and all make them special. Their goal is to reach a stage in life where they are able to help people and win them over by their kindness.

Capricorn

A Capricorn may appear to be an arrogant human being, but they are extremely kind in nature. They are humble and good-hearted. They believe in the mantra of good deeds always coming back to you. Their helping nature, often, earns them the most precious people in life.

Libra

Libras, too, are kind-hearted people. They are animal lovers, and are, often, found helping those in need. They prefer to do good deeds in silence and don’t like someone appreciating them about it. They do it for their happiness and satisfaction rather than for garnering attention.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, November 16, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces