Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are likely to be popular in school

If there was one thing that we wanted back in school, apart from good marks without having to study much, was popularity or, at least, a chance to be friends with the popular group. Because why not? It gave a feeling of wearing an invisible crown and, not to mention, that everyone in school wanted to hang out with you.

While only a handful of us got this opportunity to enjoy the fame, others simply enjoyed the idea of getting it.

Here are 3 zodiac signs that are likely to be popular in school, according to astrology.

Leo

Leos are the kings and queens of their own world. They are charismatic and have wonderful personalities. It is more than likely that they are to stay popular in school. People enjoy their company, and it is their humour and wit that stands out for many. They are liked by one and all, and this is why they are one of the most sought-after people in school. Their excellence and perfection in things make them more interesting to hang out with.

Pisces

A Pisces, too, is loved by all. They are likely to enjoy stardom at school because of their intelligence. They dream big and inspire to be on the top. Their approach towards life and their easy-going nature often attracts people towards them. They have bright personalities and are likely to stay that way for the rest of their lives.

Cancer

A Cancer, too, emerges as the hero and heroine of their school. They are the apple of their teachers’ eyes. They are disciplined and intellectual. They make commitments only to fulfil them, and are always on the lookout to become more popular. They want to enjoy success and fame all their lives and are ready to work towards it.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

