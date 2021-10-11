Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are overconfident

There’s a difference between ‘I have got this’, and ‘Come on, I have got this. It’s so petty’. While it is always good to wear your confidence on your sleeve, what is not is to feel overconfident every time. Confidence makes you win, while overconfidence, at times, can disrupt even your fool-proof plan of winning.

There can be a time when your overconfidence earned you a good result, but it is, often, a once in a blue moon thing.

While not many people possess this characteristic, here are 3 zodiac signs that are often overconfident according to astrology.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians love to work hard towards their dream, but they often end up tasting failure because of their overconfidence. They believe they have got the spark in them, and the others don’t stand beside them in any way. While it is good to trust in yourself, over-doing or not thinking of others as strong competition often proves to be a deal breaker.

Gemini

These, too, are overconfident people. They want to be the first in everything, but they may underestimate their competitors. Which is why they lose their chances of winning. They are so obsessed with themselves that they often fail to see the capabilities and talent of others.

Libra

Libras are good-hearted people, but one of their biggest weaknesses is overconfidence. People may misunderstand their overconfidence for arrogance, and hence may break ties with them. They want to do good, but their overconfidence may not let them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Read Also: Horoscope Today, October 11, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces