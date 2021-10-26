Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are rude

Being rude is easy, but it takes a lot of effort to maintain your calm and composure even in the toughest of situations. However, this is not something that many of us do. Whenever we find ourselves in a not-so-favourable situation, we often find the easy way out is being rude, and walking away.

However, just like everything else, rudeness, too, comes at a price. You feel avoided by friends and ignored by family members. Because why not? Who would like to engage in a conversation with a person who won’t twice before hurting others?

Here are 3 zodiac signs that are extremely rude, according to astrology.

Gemini

A Gemini can, at times, be extremely rude towards people. While this is not one of their in-built characteristics, it, often, happens when they are not in the best of their mood. If the situation is not favourable, a Gemini wouldn’t think much before saying something, no matter how rude you find it to be.

Libra

Libras, too, at times, can be mean and rude. They are the go-getters, and when there is something they are unable to achieve, they will take their frustration out on the person in front of them. When they are not in the right mood, it’s better to stay away from them or get ready to taste a bit of their rudeness.

Scorpio

While these are not bad-at-heart people, they can be extremely rude towards people they don’t like. It is evident from their behaviour and rudeness that they are not interested in talking to somebody who they don’t share similar thoughts with. So, if ever, a Scorpio is being rude towards you, understand that your vibes don’t match with them, and this friendship is already a no go.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

