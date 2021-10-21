Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are secretive

There’s a difference between being private and secretive. While it is good to keep certain things private, what is not is to be secretive all the time. Since this can not only take a toll on your relationships but can also make people think of you as a less caring and self-obsessed person.

Not that being secretive is completely a negative personality trait, but it is imperative for a person to distinguish well between when to keep things private, and when secret.

So, if you are wondering if you are secretive or not, here are 3 zodiac signs that are secretive according to astrology.

Pisces

More often than not, you will find a Pisces hiding things from you. It is very rare that they will open up and tell people what is going on in their mind and heart. They believe in maintaining secrecy and abide by the rule at all times. It is difficult to understand what they feel or think about you, and hence, are often misunderstood many a time.

Leo

A Leo is secretive only if and when needed. Leos will never reveal anything that can harm them or their loved ones. They are good-hearted people, but when the time come, they won’t mind hiding a thing, or two. This is why many people, often, get disappointed by a Leo.

Scorpio

Scorpios’ biggest advantage, or disadvantage is that they are extremely secretive. It is hard to make them say what exactly they are thinking. It’s hard to predict their next move or decision. This trait, often, do both good and bad to them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Have a look at the most lazy zodiac signs