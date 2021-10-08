Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are sweet talkers

I won’t talk to him/her ever again. Just when you had made up your mind to start ignoring a person, your phone beeps. It’s an incoming call from the same person, and you can’t resist but take the call. A simple ‘Hi, I am sorry. I have been really busy’, and all the fuming anger melted like ice.

Has this happened to you, too? And, most of the time, it works in a cycle. And still, you end up forgiving the other person? If the answer is yes, there are high chances that they are sweet talkers.

Here is a list of zodiac signs that are sweet talkers, according to astrology.

Pisces

They top the list. They will never let you understand their true feelings. Every time they will deceive you and will take you into their make-belief world, without you even knowing about it. Whenever with a Pisces, one has to be at the best of their wit, and not blindly follow or believe what a Pisces has told them. It is advisable to not fall for a Pisces’ sweet talks.

Scorpio

They can sometimes be the most cunning of the lot. They often pretend to be the most honest people in the group. They are good imposters when it comes to their emotions, and personality. They will be the sweetest of all when with you, but won’t mind back-stabbing you if and when required, and will have a perfect comeback response in case you confront them for the same.

Virgo

Virgos, too, are good pretenders. Their words sound like magic, and one can’t resist but fall for them, even if they know that’s something which is not true. If you have been with a Virgo in your life, you will know the struggle of getting angry with them. It’s, often, hard to not believe a Virgo.

Read Also: Horoscope Today, October 8, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces