Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are unpredictable

You may be all smiling and in high spirits for a moment, and the next you are left wondering where things went wrong for you. Such is the uncertainty of life. It’s hard to say or predict what curved ball life will throw at you.

However, life is not an exception when it comes to unpredictability, there are a few signs, too, that are as unpredictable as life, if not more, according to astrology.

Leo

It’s hard to read Leo's mind. They may be happy one moment, and burning with anger the next. There is no chance of you knowing what will be Leo’s next step, let alone their future choices. It is often tough to know whether a Leo will turn out to be just like you have imagined. So, when with a Leo, it’s better to cut down on your expectations, if at all, or at least don’t live in the bubble of ‘I know them inside out’.

Scorpio

A Scorpio will amaze you with their words, and actions. While these are soft-hearted and kind people, it is often impossible to figure them out. They are as unpredictable as the wind. They might change just like seasons. Why, you ask? Because they want to suit themselves. Mostly, it is always about them and their life.

Pisces

A Pisces will always keep you on your toes when it comes to predicting their behaviour. One moment they may make you feel you are their priority, and soon after you may even don’t exist for them. Pisces is a sweet talker. So, don’t fall for whatever they say.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Read Also: 4 Zodiac signs who know how to manage difficult situations