Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are very mean

Humans are a chest full of surprises. It is not only their appearance that sets them apart from all the living beings, but also their emotional quotient. You can be happy one moment, and fuming in anger the next. It is their vivid emotions that talk most of the time.

However, it is not all in good spirits. There are negative emotions, too, and people, knowingly or unknowingly, fall prey to them. One such emotion is meanness.

Here are 3 zodiac signs that are mean, according to astrology.

Pisces

You can define a Pisces as being self-centered, most of the time. While nothing is wrong in giving yourself priority, things turn ugly when it is only you who matter. A Pisces can get his/her job done by hook or by crook. If you are putting your trust into them, you will find often find them mean. At times, they can also spread negativity, and you may want to take a break from them.

Aquarius

These are often shy and soft-spoken people, but often they are as mean as one can be. Showing compassion towards others is not their cup of tea. One can misinterpret their sweetness as love and care, however, for them it is they who matter at the end. If there’s something that is costing them anything, not financially always, they will break free and proud.

Libra

Libras, too, can sometimes prove to be mean and selfish. There are chances they can cross the limits, and throw you under the bus. A word of caution, either don’t expect anything at all, or if you do, don’t forget to have your back, because you won’t get see a lot of empathy from them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

