Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that believe in love at first sight

You saw a stranger at Rajiv Chowk metro station, and amid all the chaotic scenes and hustle and bustle of one of the busiest and most crowded metro stations, your eyes still managed to follow that charismatic person till he or she got seated in a nearby coach.

Suddenly the noise in the metro started feeling like the tune of a violin, and the crowd felt like trees standing in a beautiful garden. The air felt nice, and romantic, and the world became a beautiful place at the snap of a finger. Such is the power of love.

While in the era of digital love, all this might sound old school to you, here are 3 zodiac signs that still believe in the idea of love at first sight.

Leo

Leos are die-hard romantic. They know a person is one of them at first sight. They are good at judging people, and their intuitions are, often, strong, and they guide them to the right path. For them, it’s always love at first sight, and there’s no looking back.

Aquarius

These are the typical Bollywood fanatics. For them, it’s the eyes of the person that does the talking. They fall in love at first sight, and often, very deeply. If an Aquarius is choosing you, remember it will be for the rest of your life.

Libra

This might be shocking for some, but Libras, too, are romantic people. They know exactly what kind of a person they want in life, and they go by the idea of love at first sight. If they don’t get butterflies the first time they see, it’s a no go for them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

