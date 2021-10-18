Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that can’t keep promises

You would agree with us when we say that it’s easier to make a promise than to fulfill it. It takes a whole lot of strength and courage to stick to your words, and promises when the situation is not in your favour. Hence, what many end up doing is to break the promise and move on. After all, words don’t cost us anything.

But if you were to think about it, words are, undoubtedly, the most precious thing one can own. Hence, it is imperative that one should stand by, and stick to it. However, for some it’s a Herculean task.

Here are 3 zodiac signs that are bad at keeping promises.

Gemini

A Gemini will try his/her best to keep a promise, but more often than not, they will end up breaking it. Not that they do it intentionally, but it is something they can’t help, but do. So, the next time when you are sharing your secrets with a Gemini and asking them to make a promise to keep the secret a secret, brace yourself for a heartbreak.

Pisces

These people don’t, often, make promises because they know it’s difficult for them to fulfill it. However, even when they do it’s rare that they will stand by it. For them, it’s all about themselves, and they won’t let anything bother them. So, if the promise, in any way, is disturbing them or causing a problem to them, they won’t have any shame in breaking it, and also accepting it, at the same time.

Libra

Libras, too, are bad at keeping promises. It’s hard for them to not share everything with their group, even if you had asked them not to. They will stay truthful to their close ones, but for the rest, they have no shame in breaking the promises, and in return the trust of the other person.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

