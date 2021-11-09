Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that don’t lie

"You know I don’t lie"- All of us have used this phrase, at least, once in our lives. But how many times have we told this to ourselves? Not very frequently. Because every now and then, we do tell lies. Whether it is about making an excuse for running late to work or taking a day off without prior notice, we all have sought refuge in lies at such times.

However, there are some people who don’t lie, at least not very frequently. Here are a few zodiac signs that don’t believe in telling lies, according to astrology.

Leo

Leos are fierce. They stand their words and are bold enough to accept their faults. For them, telling lies is equal to disrespecting a person. They prefer to stay quiet instead of speaking about something that is ethically incorrect. This is why many people see them as selfish people who don’t speak for them. But the truth is far away from reality. They won’t save their relationship at the cost of a lie.

Pisces

A Pisces may often sound harsh and rude to you, but all they say is true. It is not in their personality to tell lies and win people over. If you like them, you have to do at the cost of getting to hear the truth every time. There’s no way they will seek shelter in lies.

Aquarius

These, too, are honest people. They won’t lie no matter how bad the situation is. They prefer to keep things simple and crystal clear. This quality of theirs may attract good people in their lives. They are genuine, good-hearted people, and will always come forward and tell the truth.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

