Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that like gossiping

What is the first thing you do after returning from a party, or a wedding? Take a rest? Of course, not, instead discuss the party, and the people you have met there. Because after all the party mood is incomplete without a proper discussion and gossip about Sharma aunty, and the way she behaved, and to top it all, her elder daughter who pretends to wear an imaginary crown.

Not many will disagree when we say that gossiping about everything with our sisters, misters, and/or friends is our guilty pleasure. And why not, after all we are not hurting anybody.

So, here are 3 zodiac signs that like to gossip, according to astrology.

Pisces

A Pisces would want to know everything that is going around them. Be it about the fight that happened last night at the neighbour’s house, or the road rage incident that happened at a nearby society, they want to know it all. You may call it whatever you like but gossiping around is a Pisces’ favourite job. With that being said, it is all in good spirits.

Leo

Leos are multitalented people, and gossiping is one of their most favourite pastimes. They won’t like to pass on the information, but if somebody walks up to them for a gossip session, they won’t mind it either. However, whatever they listen to, it is sealed in their hearts.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius is the best gossiper. They can gossip about anything under the sun. If you are telling your secrets to them, be ready for the world to know about it. While their intentions won’t be bad, it is a habit that they just can’t control.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

