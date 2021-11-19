Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that like the idea of early marriage

Women and Sabyasachi lehenga make for the best match. Almost every girl wants to get married for the sake of wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga, and the rest follows. More so, since it’s wedding season in both the B-town and small screen.

While many love the idea of getting married and settling early, some prefer to enjoy life, chase their dreams and build their dream lives.

Here are 3 zodiac signs that are in favour of getting married early according to astrology.

Leo

Leos are die-hard romantics and they love the idea of early marriage. For them, settling in with their partner early in life is one of their biggest dreams. For them, a happy life means one with their spouse. They believe marriage is a part of one’s life and this doesn’t mean putting a full stop to one’s dreams.

Capricorn

Capricorns, too, like the idea of getting married early. They believe early marriages make it easier for the persons involved to adjust with each other. Moreover, it makes lives easier and the feeling of getting to spend your life with your better half is beyond any other.

Gemini

A Gemini, often, gets butterflies at the thought of early marriage. He or she wants to build a life with their partner. They are ambitious and romantic. They want things early in life, and marriage, too, is part of their plan. They are likely to tie the knot as soon as they find the right one in their life.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, November 19, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Leo, Capricorn