Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that lie the most

Lying is one of those addictions which is extremely hard to let go off. So much so that it becomes more of a habit, than an intentional act. And once you are habitual of lying, there’s no turning back. This is why our parents and grandparents always taught us to speak the truth no matter how tough the situation is or can be.

However, there are some who didn’t take the advice seriously or unintentionally fell prey to the lies.

Here are 3 zodiac signs that lie the most, according to astrology.

Pisces

Pisces often lies about their lives. It is more of a defensive mechanism for them so that nobody gets to know what they are up to. So, instead of simply hiding the truth, they take to speaking lies. And it is not only about themselves, but others, too, since they may not think there’s something wrong in speaking lies.

Libra

Libras, too, can be big time liars. They don’t do it on purpose but are often found lying because they don’t know how to come out of a situation. Whenever they find themselves stuck, they try to lie and get a way out. However, it may or may not, help them every time.

Scorpio

A Scorpio wants to be the talk of the town; they are charmers, but, often, do it at the cost of speaking lies. Be it about them, or others, they won’t think twice before telling a lie, if they think it can benefit them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

