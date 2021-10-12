Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that want things easy

There are hard workers, and then there are smart workers. There is, of course, nothing wrong in being any of the two. However, there is a third lot of people, too, who want nothing, but the best in life, but don’t fit in any of the two options. They are the ones who want things easily in life.

Whether they get it or not, that’s a different topic altogether, the fact of the matter is such people don’t want to put in that extra effort in achieving things.

Here are 3 zodiac signs that want things easy in life, according to astrology.

Virgo

People with this zodiac sign, often, want things to walk up to them. They don’t believe in working hard to achieve something, but instead wait for destiny to direct things towards them. They are big dreamers, but are often laid back with the thought of having to work hard for it.

Libra

A Libra would always come up with a fool-proof plan to work towards their goals, but they, too, like Virgos, often get laid back at the mere thought of working hard. They are not lazy, but believers in the ideology of if it’s in your destiny, you will get it at any cost.

Gemini

They want things to happen to them easily. They believe things will find them sooner than later. However, things don’t, often, go according to their plan. A Gemini can be a risk-taker at times, but with that being said, they often want things, and goals to fall into their lap.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Read Also: 3 Zodiac signs likely to have in increase in workload this week; Read your weekly horoscope to know more