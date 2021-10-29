Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs who love the festive atmosphere

The festive season is here! The season began with the Navratras and includes festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, etc. This is the time to soak in the festive spirit with your friends and family members. People during the festive season wear traditional clothes and prepare fancy meals to welcome the festive season with open arms.

There are some people who enjoy this time of the year a little more than others. Astrologically speaking, there are 3 zodiac signs who love the festive spirit. Have a look at these zodiac signs below.

Cancer

Cancerians are essentially homebound. They love the idea of celebrating festivals with their family members and decorating their abode. They feel that the festival season is a great time to bond with the family and make memories.

Leo

Leos love the idea of pampering themselves and dressing up and what better time to dress up as extra as possible than the festive season! They love the fact that they can go overboard with their accessories as well as their makeup and nobody can bat an eyelid.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are all about making memories and having new experiences. For them, the festive season brings with it a break from their monotonous routine and allows them to turn their fun mode on. They decorate the house, wear fancy clothes, eat good food and spend countless moments filled with joy and warmth with their loved ones.

