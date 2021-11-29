Astro talk: From Capricorn to Gemini, here are 3 zodiac signs that hold grudges

He ditched me for a movie date with her girlfriend. She lied to me about her project. They went on a trip without even asking me. All these thoughts have crossed our minds, at least, once and we can’t resist but keep them in our hearts forever.

While it is comparatively easy to hold grudges for life, it takes a lot of courage to forgive and forget.

Here are 3 zodiac signs that hold grudges.

Gemini

A Gemini is a good-hearted person, but they are known for holding grudges. They are strong-willed when it comes to not forgetting what somebody has done to them. Add to it, the feeling of removing such people from life. If you have been with a Gemini, you would know how mad they get when somebody takes them for granted.

Taurus

A Taurus, too, doesn’t forgive people. They believe if a person has the capability to hurt them once, they can do it again, too. Hence, they prefer breaking ties with a person who has hurt them, intentionally or unintentionally. They may even never see the person’s face ever again in life.

Capricorn

Capricorns don’t forgive easily. If you have broken their trust once, you may have to spend the rest of your life trying to get it back. They will remember each and everything somebody has done to them, and may even take revenge on you. However, if you are nice to them, they are the nicest people you will ever meet. They just believe in giving people the taste of their own medicine.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

