Astro talk: From Libra to Sagittarius, here are the zodiac signs that are evil

We all know, at least, one person who always has evil plans ready. For them, it’s all about not being the nice person that everyone else, mostly, pretends to be. They want to showcase their true personality even if it’s at the cost of hurting others.

They are revengeful and evil-minded and don’t fear being called one. If you have been unfortunate enough to hurt them, you must stay prepared to see them cross all limits when it comes to evilness.

Here are 3 zodiac signs that are the evilest according to astrology.

Libra

A Libra, often, prefers to keep things to themselves and be in their safe and comfortable space. However, if someone wants to get in their way or hinder their success, they won’t mind turning evil. They will make you get out of their way and plans by hook or by crook. Hence, it’s best to stay away from a Libra if he or she doesn’t like you much and is trying to ignore you.

Cancer

Cancer can also be evil, at times. They might just do it for fun or in response to a certain action of somebody. They are straightforward, too, and won’t mind accepting what they have done. They are definitely not the ones that people would like to mess with. It’s best to maintain a good rapport with them, if not, you might want to consider staying away from them.

Sagittarius

While Sagittarius is, often, seen as good-hearted person, they can be extremely evil, at times. Their approach towards life and things are different and people may disagree with it. However, they don’t live to please others and as long as they are happy and in peace with themselves, they will stay that way.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Astro talk: From Aquarius to Taurus, here are the zodiac signs that are stubborn