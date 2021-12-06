Astro talk: Pisces to Virgo, 3 zodiac signs that are sensitive

We all know that one friend, who notices every single change in one’s behaviour. While most of the time we think he or she is just overthinking, the truth is they are sensitive people. Such people feel emotions that a normal person wouldn’t. They know when a person’s behaviour has changed towards them or when somebody would walk away from their life. They have a keen eye for all the subtle hints.

Not only this but such people get hurt easily. They are, at times, emotionally weak and crying is just their way of expressing emotions.

Here are 3 zodiac signs that are extremely sensitive, according to astrology.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is very sensitive. He or she knows when things may go wrong. They trust easily and, often, end up disappointing themselves. They are calm and quiet. Speak to them in a loud voice and they will walk away with teary eyes. People often mistake their sensitive nature for carelessness but in reality, it’s just that the smallest things hurt them big time and they prefer to hide their feelings instead of talking about them and confronting a person.

Virgo

A Virgo, too, is extremely sensitive. Virgos are good observers and they know when things are going wrong. Sometimes their sensitiveness may act as their weakness. They are highly emotionally vulnerable and they don’t hesitate in expressing their feelings. Their friends and people whom they trust the most might, often, take advantage of their sensitive nature.

Pisces

If you have been with Pisces, you would know how sensitive a Pisces can be. It all depends on their mood. If everything is great, they pretend to be extremely tough to deal with, however, just when one thing goes wrong, they go back into their sensitive mode.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

