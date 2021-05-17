Astrologer opines on how past life karma affects our second life

Most of us believe in karma. Karma is just the result of our past life. So, Shiv Sadhika Ma Vishwaroopa, Astrologer and Numerologist, talks about how our present life is affected by the past life karma.

The reincarnation of soul is a fundamental belief in Hinduism. Vedic astrology talks about past life actions also known as karma. They result in manifesting situations of the second life. Astrology is primarily based on karma and eventually moksha that is salvation. The quality of life which a person obtains depends on his "Sanchit karma" that is the deeds accumulated in the past life. So, Shiv Sadhika Ma Vishwaroopa, Astrologer and Numerologist, talks about how past life karma affects our present life.

Connection with past life karma

Your destiny is shaped by your past life action. There are a lot of people we meet in this lifetime but some touch our lives more than the others, with such people we have a connection called "Rinanu Bandhan" that is the past life debts. They teach us life lessons like no other. The friends we make, the family we are born in, even unknown people we meet and greet in our day-to-day life everything is a part of our past life karma.

Purposes of karma

No one comes in a person's life without any reason. There is always some or the other karmic plan attached to it. People we interact with in our lifetime are interlinked with us by the hidden hands of karma. Be it a good deed or a bad, it will find its way to come back to you in abundance. When a thing or person has served its purpose in your life, it will go away. If you try to hold on to something or someone who has already fulfilled its purpose in your life, you will eventually end up getting hurt.

Work of Karma

One needs to learn to let go of their karma at its destined timing. The karmic account is also known as the memory of the soul. Karma results in yourself meaning if you cheat, others will cheat on you in the following life. If you love, you will be loved. Your deeds throughout your lifetime become the environment of your existence so always do your best to live your life truthfully and authentically. One of the most interesting facts about karma is its power to reverse roles meaning that your parents in this lifetime may have been your child in your past lifetime. Souls switch genders as well. Karma repeats itself to produce new results. You may have noticed in life that you keep ending up in the same exact situation every time.

Remember!

This means that karma is not satisfied with the results your actions are providing. Until and unless you learn what karma is trying to teach you, you will be stuck in the same situation. Karma is a great way of the universe's consciousness to make ourselves aware of our own actions. Always keep working towards making good karma.

