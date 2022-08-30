Astrologer reveals power colors that amplify the inherent nature of zodiac signs like Aries, Leo and Pisces

Power colors help amplify your inherent nature and grant you the confidence to express it more freely,” says astrologer Guadalupe Terrones. Depending on your sign, that would seek advice from the way you channel your intelligence, perseverance, politeness, or trustworthiness, amongst different character traits. Also, every zodiac sign’s colour may be associated with numerous components in their chart, like their ruling planet or herbal element. So, today, Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar- a Celebrity astrologer and Vastu shastra expert helps you discover the colour that brings out your satisfactory features so that you can replace your wardrobe, in addition to your private home or workplace decor, and make matters move only a little extra easily to your ordinary life—and to your luckiest (and unluckiest) days of the year.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Red

Big, bold and responsible, Aries feel most strongly through the color red.Red is best suited for Aries because it represents their ability to react well in pressure situations and enjoy the adrenaline that comes with adventure. Color. Whether you're at work, training, or embarking on a new adventure, amplify your presence of courage and leadership with this dominant color.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Green

Taurus is an earth sign and is closely associated with the color green. Like a lush forest, Taurus is full of life and splendor. Their environment should represent and reinforce this concept. By doing so, they feel at home and are able to share this beauty with others.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Yellow

Gemini's bright intellect and bright personality translates into yellow. Like the buzzing bee, this sign is energetic and always on the move, both in body and mind. Rely on bright yellow to inspire and energize, especially in creative spaces like home studios and workspaces like offices.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Silver

Ruled by the Moon, Cancer is a very soulful and caring sign, always craving connection. Embracing this shade is a way to accept yourself for who you are. Silver Touch helps calm children and remind them that it's okay to have emotions.

Leo (July 23–August 22): Orange or Gold

Leo is ruled by the Sun and, like the Sun, is often the charismatic center of those around her. But not every Leo is 100% 100% confident in him. Orange and gold can help lift your spirits on a bad day. Leos can use orange and gold to rouse them from their reluctance to step into the spotlight.

Virgo (August 23–September 22): Brown

Another earth sign, Virgo, is best represented in brown, like the rich, life-giving ground beneath your feet. This hardworking sign is not always recognized for their efforts, but that never stops them from giving their all. It feels most similar to shades, accessories, interiors, paint colors, etc.

Libra (September 23–October 22): Pink

The gentle temperament of Libra is best complemented by the color pink. Much like herself, pink can be gentle and calming.Libra is known for its commitment to partnership and mediation, and this color promotes that.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21): Black

Many people associate darkness with misfortune or sadness, but what this shade truly represents is the unknown. Secretive, abstract, and contemplative, Scorpio feels more comfortable in the unknown than any of the other zodiac signs.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21): Purple

Sagittarius greatly enjoys this royal atmosphere and often enjoys holding court or being a host. Sagittarius should wear purple to prepare for presentations and public talks. This allows Sagittarius to evoke the role it was created for as the Philosopher King.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19): Gray

A formidable earth sign, Capricorn pairs well with gray, the color of stone and metal. Capricorn should use gray as a symbol of far-reaching goals. Using this color can help keep you motivated and productive when the road ahead looks intimidating.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18): Blue

Aquarius is an imaginative air sign associated with sky and blue. If you're looking for inspiration for your next innovative project, Aquarius people should wear the color blue.Creating the right environment for yourself will help ideas flow.

Pisces (February 19–March 20): Light Green

As a water sign, Pisces can be gentle and adaptable, but also strong. Pisces should use light green when they need to get to know their true self, such as when attending a party where they will encounter many personality types. Embrace your changing nature while staying true to your true self.

By switching the colors of your zodiac sign, you'll allow your inner light to resonate with the world around you. That could mean wearing a bit of gold jewelry or putting on a flashy centerpiece on your dining table. Showing confidence through your power color can help inspire real confidence.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, August 30, 2022