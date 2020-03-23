Astrologers predict when coronavirus will end in India and across the world

We don't know about the scientists but our astrologers have predicted the timeline of when we will get some relief from this global pandemic which has managed to wreak havoc across the globe.

As the confirmed coronavirus cases in India rises to 402, the fear and panic have increased too. People have started staying home quarantined in order to prevent contracting coronavirus. Our country started by screening people at all the airports and now has gone into lockdown in an attempt to contain this contagious virus. The novel coronavirus pandemic started from Wuhan, China and went on to spread across the world and infected 170 countries. This strain of coronavirus has no cure and is contagious and has managed to find it's way to India. COVID-19 seems to have a high mortality rate but has managed to claim numerous life across the globe and researches have said that people above the age of 60 are more vulnerable to this virus due to their weakened immune system. Coronavirus pandemic has managed to claim 7 lives in India and the best scientists across the globe are working hard to find a cure that can provide people with some relief but in the midst of all this chaos and fear, there are numerous astrologers who have started predicting when this pandemic will come to end. Now, we've come across books and movies that have predicted the outbreak of this pandemic but we haven't come across anyone who has predicted the end of this painful cycle until now.

A renowned astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar has predicted the end of this chaotic pandemic. According to his prediction, this virus will begin to fade away during the summer season due to the heat as it won't be able to survive in the hot weather. Starting from the summertime, we will be able to get some control over this virus and while it may have spread a lot till then, it is believed that around September and November coronavirus will come under proper control. He also claims that this cause of this outbreak is our collective karmic cycle and it's important that we turn to a simple satvik lifestyle to make our lives better.

Another UAE-based renowned astrologer, Acharya Sandeep Bhargava predicted that the coronavirus pandemic will come to an end in May and things will take a positive turn and he's not the only one. A Dubai based astrologer, Upendra Shastri has claimed that things will get better in May with regards to coronavirus. If that wasn't enough the popular Indian astrology website GaneshaSpeaks has claimed that there will be a certain amount of relief starting from 30 March but things will come properly under control only during the month of September. From all the predictions it seems that summertime will bring some relief and positivity and help us fight this pandemic even though the scientists have different opinions.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More