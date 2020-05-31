Astrology: How do you react to betrayal based on your zodiac sign? Find out

Each zodiac sign possesses a different style of reacting to betrayal as per their personality traits. So, here are their reactions and style of dealing with betrayal according to astrology.

Betrayal is always extremely hard to deal with as it is received from someone whom we trusted the most. And when we are betrayed by someone then it affects us mentally. It makes us disturbed from within as we cannot accept the truth that we have been bamboozled by our loved one. As a result, we cannot trust anyone else easily in the future as trusting someone really haunts us.

Each person is different from the other and so is their style of dealing with betrayal. They respond in a different way of this emotional moment based on their personality traits. According to astrology, each zodiac sign reacts to betrayal based on their zodiac traits. So, read on to know them.

Reactions of star signs to betrayal based on astrology.

Aries

When these people get betrayed then they will even use their social media profile to announce it. Even they like to confront that person to ask about the reason for betrayal.

Taurus

Taurus is just the opposite of Aries. When they are hurt, they will keep it to themselves. They get extremely hurt, embarrassed and humiliated to have been betrayed by someone they trusted. A Taurean will remain quiet and wait for the revenge as well when nobody would think about his reaction.

Gemini

When hurt, then these people will try hard to show that they are absolutely fine with it. They even may arrange a get together to have some fun with their friends and show how they are over with it. But deep down, they are hurt and overwhelmed with pain, which starts to get intensified when they are alone at night.

Cancer

Since this is the most emotional zodiac signs of all, Cancerian’s reaction is stronger than the limit to the betrayal. They can share their feelings with anyone who will listen carefully to them and Cancer people can hold on to their betrayal for a long time. This even may damage their life as they find it difficult to trust once again. They will stop talking to the person who has betrayed them but won’t block their social media profiles to have a check if needed in future.

Leo

Leos take betrayal very personally. They can stay strong to it but deep down, they are extremely hurt. And they will always make a plan to make the betrayer pay for it. Even Leos will engage others also to help them for revenge.

Virgo

Virgos tend to give a huge reaction on betrayal. They will scream, cry and throw things and want to talk about it with someone. They won’t stop until you pay for the betrayal to them. And they can remember each and every small detail about the incident.

Libra

When Librans are hurt then they just try to move on and get over with it. They will never talk about it with someone and cut that person out of their life. But Librans are very generous also for which they may try to make things better with the person who has hurt them.

Scorpio

Scorpions are really sensitive and they are good with revenge. So, if you betray them you are going to risk your own life. When Scorpions are betrayed then they take those heartbroken feelings in a negative and revengeful way.

Sagittarius

When these people are betrayed then they will be hurt for a short period but then can get over with it easily. They can focus on something else and can work on it peacefully. They have a very optimistic outlook towards life and living is the best way of revenge for them.

Capricorn

When Capricorns are hurt, then they try to get engaged in some kind of work like writing, doing their job etc. to forget about the incident. They can literally go to any extent to forget about it, because they are truly hurt from within and just want an apology from the betrayer.

Aquarius

These people totally get frozen from their emotion to deal with the betrayal. They won’t share these things with anyone. After some time, they will try to rationalise the incident to define betrayal logically as they are quite curious about human nature as well.

Pisces Pisceans take a long time to get over with the betrayal. But they won’t think for a while to forgive their betrayer even if this is not the first time with them. They try to make things alright and bring back the person in their life. Artistic Pisceans also use their pain in their art often.

