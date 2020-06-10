Astrology: How much fake and diplomatic you are based on your zodiac sign?

Most of the people are diplomatic and try to be fake in front of others for their own good. But how good is this intense quality for you? Well, to know that we have discussed the zodiac traits as per astrology to know how much they are fake.

There are fake people all around the world and it’s absolutely impossible to recognise them. And being fake is about having bad intensions for someone without letting them know about it. So, these people always try to be nice to us to hide their true feelings. Though it’s not possible to know who is fake and who is real, it’s always advisable not to socialise with people on a deeper level. They can manipulate us.

So, keeping this fact in the mind, we have predicted about how fake a person is based on their zodiac sign. This can help you to stay safe from fake people. So, read on to know them.

Most to least diplomatic zodiac signs as per astrology:

Aries

Aries people are not at all fake or diplomatic. They cannot even try for it. They are the most real people. But sometimes people of this zodiac sign need to be diplomatic at their work, which they hate to do because they like to tell their colleagues the truth on their face.

Taurus

These people hardly listen to anyone and do what they consider good for them. So, being fake is just not their cup of tea. But they may have to be fake sometimes to avoid sticky situations.

Gemini

Gemini people are known to be two-faced. They are the most diplomatic ones of all zodiac signs. They have dual personality- one for everyone and the other one for their loved ones. But most of the time they do this because of being in good terms with people and for success.

Cancer

Cancerians are the most emotional ones, so they cannot be fake. But people often consider them as diplomatic and fake because of taking everything to their heart. But in reality, they are too emotional and always remain true to their loved ones.

Leo

Leo people cannot hurt others holding a fake face. They have the honesty to take responsibilities for their own faults. They are true souls and will always tell you the truth.

Virgo

People often consider Virgos to be very snobbish and diplomatic. But this is not at all true. Virgos tend to criticise a lot because they want everything to be perfect. But they cannot tolerate bad behaviour at all and cannot please people. They are not fake.

Libra

Librans are the people-pleasers. They will go to any extent to make people happy. Though this is done by them with a good intension, people judge them to be borderline fake for this gesture.

Scorpio

You are an outspoken person who always tells you the truth about anything. If they hear something negative about them then they will deal with it somehow to remove those confusions. But Scorpions are sometimes quite snobbish in their circle which can be considered to be diplomatic by others.

Sagittarius

These people can switch between fake and real. They will change their behaviour based on the occasion. Generally, they are real but won’t mind being diplomatic and fake for their own benefit.

Capricorn

They are quite diplomatic and get things done the way they want. People often tend to gossip about this trait of them, but Capricorns don’t really care about it. They are brilliant at their work and know very well how to perform by being diplomatic.

Aquarius

You are in the middle of being fake and real. You are cold and detached towards others. You will do anything that pleases your mind and won’t think of others. Even their friends and family have not seen their real side. So, they can be considered as diplomatic.

Pisces

They are like Librans who tend to please people. The main difference between these two star signs is Librans do it consciously and Pisceans cannot realise. They are also very emotional and can’t take criticism at all. They just try to make people happy. Also Read| Zodiac signs ranked from most to least likely to hold a grudge

Share your comment ×