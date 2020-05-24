Astrology: Relationship deal breakers based on the traits of your zodiac sign

When you cannot stand a specific trait of your partner then that’s your dealbreaker. Each zodiac sign has a specific dealbreaker as per astrology. Read on to know them.

Relationships are bound with both happy and sad moments. At some point, you feel too happy to be with your partner and sometimes something happens that totally breaks your mind. Of course, nobody is perfect and we all have some kinds of flaws in us that may make our partner offended. At some point, you may find something in your partner that will be just unforgivable for you. These are called relationship dealbreakers when you cannot accept the trait of your partner.

And it’s very natural in every relationship. Sometimes, these dealbreakers become extremely annoying for us to tackle. But knowing them based on zodiac traits may help us to know the dealbreakers properly. So, here are the dealbreakers of each zodiac sign based on to astrology.

Dealbreakers of every star sign as per astrology.

Aries- No chemistry

The major dealbreaker for an Aries is lack of chemistry in their partner. If there is no passionate sex and their partner is not trying to make things up, then they will get upset. Because they are very passionate and excited about sex.

Taurus- Don’t care about looks

Taureans don’t give a damn about looks that much. The only thing they hate is an ungroomed person. If you don’t take bath regularly, brush properly, don’t smell nice that will make them disappointed. They are not concern about their looks but love to take care of themselves.

Gemini- Lying

Whatever happens, Gemini cannot stand lying at all. Even a small lie will make them sceptical towards their partners. On the other hand, Geminis tend to get vulnerable with honesty.

Cancer- Absent when needed

Cancerians are highly sensitive and emotional. They do need their partner beside them during an emotional moment. And if this doesn’t happen then it will leave them highly disappointed. They need their partner in a tough time.

Leo- Being cheap

Leos love gifts and spend money on their partner. So, this makes them awkward when their partners try to be cheap and maintain a strict budget for anything. They want their partner to be generous towards them.

Virgo- Wasting time

If a Virgo can sense that their valuable time is being wasted then they will never do anything with you. They want to get involved in everything that is worthy. So, make sure you don’t waste a Virgo’s time doing unnecessary things.

Libra- Always in a bad mood

Libra won’t like their partners at all if they love to stay angry and aggressive always. Being in a sad mood is normal sometimes for a specific reason. But cherishing the fact to be in a sad mood every time is not Libra’s cup of tea. So, they will try hard to cheer their partner up to alleviate their mood.

Scorpio- Cheating and lying

Cheating and lying are the biggest dealbreakers for a Scorpio. If their partners are caught cheating on them, then a Scorpio will never compromise on that bonding. They are likely to come to an end to the relationship.

Sagittarius- Staying at home constantly

If their partner doesn’t want to go somewhere and likes to stay at home for the entire day; that will be the dealbreaker for Sagittarius. They want their partner to travel and have fun.

Capricorns- Financial matters

Capricorn people don’t like to take on their partner’s debts. No matter how their partner is, they will judge them a lot if there are debts on their partners. Capricorns are very strict about money matters and want their partner to be serious about it as well.

Aquarius- Being overly emotional

Being too emotional is definitely the dealbreaker for Aquarius. They cannot handle their highly emotional partners with their actions and words. They tend to take it as weird. Being overly emotional and sensitive is not for Aquarius.

Pisces- No sense of humour

If Pisceans find their partners without any sense of humour, then that’s the real dealbreaker for them. Because Pisces has the ability to see the silly side of life. So, demand a good sense of humour in their partner.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×