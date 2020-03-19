Astrology: THESE are some myths and facts about Libra that you must know

Like other zodiac signs, Librans are also surrounded by some myths and facts. Read below to find out some strange facts and myths about this scale based zodiac sign.

We all have our personalities. According to us, we are strong, sensible, caring and sensitive. But then, some people have formed some opinions about us and tend to believe things that we are not. There are myths that people believe about us and this is also related to astrology. There are some myths about zodiac signs in astrology that people tend to believe easily. And one such zodiac sign that's highly judged because of some myths is Libra.

Libra is the 7th zodiac sign in astrology, and people born between September 23rd and October 22nd are considered to be a Libra zodiac sign. Read below to find out some myths and facts about this scale zodiac sign that you must note it down right away.

Myths about Libra:

Librans like to be alone: People usually think that Librans prefer being alone and avoid confrontation, but that's not true. They are the complete opposite of that. They can't stand to be alone and hate the idea of having to deal with that. If you include them in the plans you make, they'll appreciate you.

They dislike standing out: Librans are strong, diplomatic and love to maintain balance, but that doesn't mean that they are conformists. Librans dislike conformity and always find a chance and an occasion to show off their individuality.

Facts about Libra:

Their symbol is the scales: The scale denotes balance and fairness that Libras are known for. They are peaceful and diplomatic; hence, scale is a perfect symbol for them. They have the potential to become great diplomats.

They love to be outdoors: Librans cannot sit indoors for much time, and appreciate and cherish the time they spend outdoors. If you take them close to nature, that'll make them super happy. Nature therapy is the best type of therapy for them.

They are an air sign: They have a strong intellectual connection to the world around them, they are inventive, and if motivated enough, they can come up with some amazing ideas.

Read More