Autism in Babies: What are the causes, signs and how to prevent THIS developmental disability?

Autism is a developmental disability that affects one’s social skills. Babies from 6 to 12 months of age can also be affected by this issue. Here’s what you should do.

Seeing your baby grow each and every day is a great experience. Parents are very conscious at this phase when their babies become toddlers from infants. They are always concerned about the safety and health of the little ones. So, while staying conscious about your baby, it’s better to know that some of them may have early signs of Autism Spectrum Disorder between 6 and 12 months.

What is Autism?

Autism is a developmental disability where one’s social skills are affected. They face problems while playing, learning and communicating. Environments and genetics are the most common factors for causing autism in kids. But other circumstances may also affect them. For example, if a kid has a sibling with autism, there are chances that he will also be affected by it.

Signs of autism in babies:

Autism signs in 3 months:

Your baby doesn’t follow moving objects with his eyes.

He or she cannot respond to loud noises.

They cannot grasp or hold any object.

They don’t pay attention to anything.

They don’t babble.

Autism signs in 6 months:

He or she cannot show any affection to their parents.

They don’t turn their head to locate where a sound is coming from.

They don’t move to get an object.

They don’t smile on their own.

They don’t show any interest in games.

And they don’t try to grab attention.

Autism signs at 12 months:

Your baby doesn’t crawl.

They don’t say anything.

They don’t show any gestures like waving hands or shaking head.

They don’t point towards any object.

They cannot stand even when supported.

What to do?

If you can observe these signs in your baby at different ages, then consult your paediatrician. Tell him about the signs you can see in your little one. Early interventions can help you to cope up with this issue.

