Ayushmann Khurana and Tahira Kashyap: 3 Reasons why Virgo and Aquarius make a compatible marriage

The only duo that comes to mind when discussing fairy-tale weddings is Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. Their romance has been the staple of rom coms. While no relationship is flawless, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap come very close. The couple's ability to remain together through adversity has strengthened our faith in true love. Being an Earth and Air sign, they bonded and became attracted to one another more quickly than they imagined. They work well together when they discuss their shared interests. These zodiac signs are self-sufficient and happy living a meaningful life with each other. It makes sense that the couple's Kundli, or horoscope, must have predicted all facets of their existence and their compatibility in marriage, leading to the union's success. Even though the Virgo-Aquarius compatibility is unusual, Ayushmann and Tahira complement each other well because they have learned to accept and value their differences.

Read on to learn the three aspects of Virgo and Aquarius that make them the most compatible signs.

1. They support each other professionally

Ayushmann and Tahira's marriage did not go well in the beginning. While Tahira was in Chandigarh successfully managing her profession, Ayushmann was struggling to break into the acting world in Mumbai. The Aqaurius and Virgo duo continue to excel today, proving that they are equally diligent and perfectionists for one another.

2. Through good times and bad, they have remained together

Ayushmann emerged as Tahira's staunchest supporter after she received a stage breast cancer diagnosis in 2018. Throughout her whole battle with the sickness, he treated her with the same level of composure and support. Justifying their usual Virgo and Aquarius characteristics, maturing, and facing the worst challenges head-on is what brought the two of them together.

3. They are friends before a couple

Since Class 12, Tahira and Ayushmann have been close friends. So, from that dosti, a romance developed into a marriage, which has endured more so because of companionship than anything else. These two zodiac signs are very intelligent. They won't run out of topics to discuss, and their chats will be highly stimulating, making their bond even more strong.

The relationship between Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap has evolved from that of friends to soulmates in a way that is not just charming but also incredibly motivating. These two zodiac signs are a perfect fit.

