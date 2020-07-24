  1. Home
Baby Massage: Health benefits, tips and techniques to know

If you are concerned about your newborn’s health, then consider giving him a relaxing massage. It builds a strong bonding between you and your baby as well. Here’s a guide for you regarding baby massage.
If you have become a new parent, then it’s important for you to know the basic things about your infant’s health. And when it comes to talking about the baby’s health, then baby massage plays a major role. Massage is quite important for the little one to strengthen their bones. It also makes them more relaxed and improves their sleep.

Baby massage is also considered to be helpful for creating a great bond between you and your baby. It builds trust between the mother and the baby. Your gentle touch makes them feel loved and pampered. So, here’s everything you need to know about baby massage.  

Baby massage for your little one:

Baby Massage Health Benefits

Baby massage may help to stimulate circulatory and digestive systems in babies. And it can also relieve some issues in babies like:

Gas.

Cramps.

Constipation.

Colic.

It can also ease muscular tension, growing pain, teething discomfort.

When to start the massage?

After the first few weeks of birth, you can start the baby massage. But make sure, your baby is calm and feeling comfortable. If the massage makes him uncomfortable, then stop it immediately. Never start massaging right after feeding; this can cause vomiting in your little one.

How often should the massage be done?

It totally depends on parents. Some like to massage the babies daily and some like to keep it for every alternative day. You can give the massage before a bath or before the baby sleeps according to their daily routine.

Tips and techniques for baby massage

These are the things to keep in mind:

Make sure the atmosphere is warm and cosy so that your baby feels comfortable.

You can use a good quality baby oil for the massage. But it’s optional. Make sure to check if the oil causes any skin reactions.

Start the massage from their back.

Do it with small and gentle circular motions.

Communicate with your baby during the massage session so that he feels relaxed.

Baby massage is always recommended for your little one. But talk to your paediatrician before starting it. And if you feel that the baby is facing issues while the massage process, then talk to the doctor about it.

