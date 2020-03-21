Parenting Tips: Simple ways to pick a name that’s perfect for your child

Finding it hard to name your baby? Here’s a guide to help you find the perfect name for your little bundle of joy.

Now that your baby has entered the world, the second most important thing to do is name it. Names tell us who we are and what we become. Keeping this in mind parents should think carefully before naming their child. Consider how this name will impact your child's life, especially in the times when all people are looking for is a reason to point what's wrong with the other person. Choose names that inspire and develop positivity in your child. Contemplate for months if you have to, but give him or her a name that will suit your little bundle of joy.

After all, what you name your baby will become a part of your child's personality and you get only one shot at deciding that. It can be overwhelming, especially when you know it’s going to define his or her for a lifetime. You feel pressured and it becomes even more difficult when you see the endless options and suggestions pouring in from all sides. No worries!

There’s no right or wrong when it comes to choosing names for your baby. You just have to love the name. If you’re still worried, here are some tips to help you name the baby.

1. The sound

Think about how the name when called out loud? Does it sound nice or harsh? Whatever name you choose for your baby, ensure it sounds good with your surname. Also, you should avoid names that sound funny or odd.

2. Uniqueness

Don’t pick a very unusual name that brings your child unwanted attention. Pick a name that’s rare. Do not try to come up with a unique name by mixing and matching.

3. Meaningful

Find a meaningful name. It can be significant of some old mythological character. You can also go for a name that is simple, yet has a deep meaning.

4. Honour your culture

With so many trendy names topping the charts, you can pick a name which celebrates your culture. It doesn’t have to sound traditional.

5. Short and simple

Don’t give your child a name that is too difficult to pronounce or spell. Think about the times when your child will have to fill out long forms in the future before giving your child a long name.

6. Nicknames

If the name you picked for your kid doesn’t have a potential nickname, it can be a dealbreaker. Also, keep in mind that the initials of your baby’s name don’t sound weird.

7. No popular names

You will often feel tempted to go with a trendy name, but remember that trends come and go but the name stays. Do some research to check whether a name is popular or not.

8. Imagine it as an adult’s name

When you pick a name, imagine if it will suit your baby when he or she grows up. A cute name might sound great for a baby but sound funny for an adult.

AlSO READ | Parenting Tips: EASY routine your kids can follow everyday to stay happy and healthy

ALSO READ | Parenting Tips: THESE are the 5 things you should avoid saying to your kids in public

ALSO READ | Parenting Tips: 7 learning disorders every parent should know about

Read More