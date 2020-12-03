Baby steps: 5 things you can do to make your baby learn how to crawl

Baby’s first steps are always crucial for any parent to witness and experience. To see their baby crawl or walk for the first time is a huge milestone for any parent that they will cherish forever. To make your baby learn how to crawl, follow these 5 tips.

After the baby is born and enters the new world, everything that they do becomes so crucial for a parent they focus all their energy on their child to make them happy and healthy. One of the things being your baby learning how to crawl, it is a once in a lifetime moment for parents to witness and they don’t want to miss out on this. If you are a parent to a newborn child, we understand that you are eager to see your baby take their first steps and experience this immense feeling of joy while they’re at it.

Even though your baby crawling is a natural process, a milestone that happens when your baby is ready, there are a few things you can do to encourage your baby to crawl. Let’s find out more about how you can make them learn how to get moving.

Motivate your baby

We know that your baby doesn’t understand words and letters, but they do understand energy and vibes. You can always show signs of encouragement, make them happy and kickstart their motivation by giving them a little extra push. This will cheer them up and boost an extra dose of energy to move around the house.

Get on the floor with your baby

Get down on the floor with your baby and play with them. Move around their toys and keep them at a distance from your baby. This way they will try to reach out for the toys and start moving around with your support.

Give them a comfortable space

It is important to provide them with a comfortable space wherein they would want to move and explore every nook and corner of the house. You can place rugs on the floor and keep their toys there along with few pillows and cushion to give them comfort.

Give them lots of tummy time

By doing this, it will help in developing your baby’s muscles. When they are lying on their tummy, they will try to move their legs and arms and this will build strength in their body that is essential for crawling.

Reduce the time in walkers

Reduce the walkers, swings and other seaters for your baby. Try to encourage your baby to get on the floor and give them the freedom to move around and explore. This will help build strength in their muscles and they will want to move around freely.

