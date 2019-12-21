Baby Yoda, Luke Skywalker to Princess Leia: THIS is your Star Wars character based on your zodiac sign

With the release of the latest film in the franchise, check out which character you are based on your zodiac sign

Star Wars is definitely one of the most detailed and well-made films about an alternate universe, that has ever been made. The cast involves a large number of characters and the plotline that can get confusing, is still going strong.

Each character has their own strong personality that a person from one particular zodiac might resonate the most with.

Read on to know which Star Wars character you are according to your zodiac sign.

Aries - Luke Skywalker

Always meant for greatness, you are bold, rebellious and impulsive just like Luke. You can never settle for a life of predictability and are known to always get what you are fighting for, just like Skywalker became a Jedi and joined the Rebel Alliance.

Taurus - Rey

Stubborn, dependable and incredibly headstrong, you have an accurate sense of right and wrong just like Rey. Nothing can tempt you to join the dark side. You are fiercely protective of your loved ones and will never give up on your friend, just like her.

Gemini - Princess Leia

You are extremely adaptable and clever which only makes sense for your Star Wars character to be Princess Leia since she can seamlessly go from being a royal to fighting people off. You are also witty and always have a perfectly-timed comeback just like the princess does.

Cancer - Baby Yoda

You are a mix of sweet, mysterious and innocent, just like Baby Yoda. Though you may seem innocent and cuddly, this doesn't mask the fact that you can be powerful when need be.

Leo - Rose

You are known for your optimism and like Rose, you refuse to give up. You are also extremely loyal and never leave anybody behind or betray anybody, just like her.

Virgo - Finn

You can survive anything - literally. You are resilient and resourceful who knows when to strike. Your quietness and patience are applaud worthy and will take you a long way.

Libra - Padme Amidala

You are extremely diplomatic and do what is possible to bring justice when things go wrong. You are never extreme and always have a sense of balance and harmony to you much like Padme Amidala.

Scorpio - Obi - Wan Kenobi

You are known for your deep sense of loyalty. You are there when your friends need you the most and you know the right way to help guide you away from the dark paths of life.

Sagittarius - Han Solo

You are irritable, reckless and just can't seem to be tamed. Being tied down is your worst nightmare, just like Han Solo. You represent adventure and freedom and work towards what you believe in.

Capricorn - Poe

One of the most ambitious of the lot, you know how to get the job done no matter what and don't do well with authority figures, just like Poe.

Aquarius - The Mandalorian

You know how to stand apart in a crowd. You believe in independence above everything else. You fight for what you believe in and go through with it despite being opposed, just like The Mandalorian.

Pisces - Yoda

You know how to stay calm even in the worst situations and have an old soul. People come to you for advice and are always willing to listen to you, just like they were with Yoda.

