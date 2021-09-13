Bad breath under your mask? Know which foods to eat and ways to avoid it

Bad breath also medically known as halitosis is an unpleasant odour emanating from the mouth. The causes could include poor hygiene or health problems in the mouth, teeth, gums, throat or digestive system. The food we eat begins to break down in our mouths. It is absorbed into your bloodstream and moves to the lungs, affecting the air you exhale.

If you eat foods with strong odours (such as garlic or onions), it will result in a bad odour. Brushing and flossing or even mouthwash can merely cover up the odour temporarily. The odour will not go away completely until the foods have passed through your body. Other common foods that can cause bad breath include cheese, pastrami, certain spices, orange juice or soda, alcohol.

There could be a number of other causes for your bad breath:

1. Dry mouth: Dry mouth is one of the leading causes of bad breath. Saliva is incredibly important for washing away bacteria and helping to maintain fresh breath.

2. Digestive issues: Different digestion problems such as acid reflux, poor digestion, bowel disorders, and constipation can cause sulfurous gases to travel up through your mouth and cause bad breath.

3. Smoking: Cigarettes already contain tons of toxins and chemicals that harm your health but they also cause bad breath

4. Poor oral hygiene: It usually means there is a buildup of bacteria in your mouth. Bacteria release sulfur compounds that smell like rotten eggs and is the source of your bad breath

5. Drinking coffee or alcohol: Both of these drinks have strong flavours that tend to linger around in the mouth for hours far past the time you drank them. Coffee and alcohol both also decrease the production of saliva which means your mouth isn’t washing away bacteria as often as it should. This can cause bacteria to linger around in your mouth and cause bad breath.

Our mouth is one window into the body so if there is a bad odour it is a sign that there is some cause of an imbalance that needs to be treated. The treatment would be treating the root cause

But things you can do to help alleviate it.

Whole food diet with plenty of raw foods like celery, basil and parsley.

Important antioxidant nutrients that are considered as the best protection against bad breath are found in fruits, vegetables like carrots, melons and citrus foods. and whole grains.

These foods also give you the Fibre required for maintaining your digestive health and keeping your tract clean which by far would be considered most important because bad breath is far more often due to maldigestion and a toxic bowel than to poor oral hygiene.

Other remedies that will help:

Half a lemon squeezed in warm water at rising and before bed. It not only helps with bad breath but also body odour.

Chewing on roasted fennel or cumin seeds after each meal is also very good for your digestion.

Chew food well, eat slowly, avoid overeating and ensure well hydration.

Juice therapy: Carrot spinach and cucumber juice once every day until the problem is solved.

Drinking lots of water will keep the mouth moist which will stimulate the production of saliva washing away the bacteria present in the mouth.

If you still feel embarrassed and need some second opinions about how to cure it then consult your dietician or dentist at the earliest.

About the author: Sakina Mustansir is a Dietitian and Nutritionist

