Baisakhi 2021: Wishes, Messages and Greetings to send your near and dear ones

This year Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 13. So invoke the festive spirit and wish your loved ones by sending them these messages, quotes and greetings on this auspicious occasion.

Baisakhi is a festival that marks the beginning of the harvest season in north India. This year it will be celebrated on April 13. This festival also marks the formation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. Baisakhi also symbolises the beginning of the Hindu solar New year for the Hindus.

Baisakhi is celebrated by preparing traditional feasts and performing folk dances like gidda. Devotees wear new attire and visit gurudwaras on this day. So celebrate this festival this year by wishing your loved ones and sharing these thoughtful and sweet messages, greetings and quotes with your loved ones.

Accept my warmest wishes for you this Baisakhi. May you have a bountiful year ahead!

Warmest wishes to you and your family. Have a wonderful year ahead. Happy Baisakhi!

Happy Baisakhi to you and your family. Stay safe my friend.

Wishing you a healthy, peaceful and joyful year ahead. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family.

May Waheguru bless you with growth, health, and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with love and joy!

May the freshness and fragrance of spring be there in your life every day. Happy Baisakhi!

Every day, every minute and every second is hope. So let’s hope best for all. Happy Baisakhi

On this Baisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Baisakhi!

This day makes life look way more colourful and hopeful. May all your dreams come true. Happy Baisakhi

Recharge and keep yourself in high spirits to celebrate the festival of joy with your loved ones this harvest season. Happy Baisakhi

Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi!

Hope, happiness, joy!! Baisakhi the festival of positivity!!

The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. Guru Gobind Singh Ji - Happy Baisakhi!

On this joyous occasion, may Waheguru accept your hard word & reward you with a life full of success in your life. Happy Baisakhi!

Wishing you a new year filled with peace, prosperity and good fortune. Happy Baisakhi!

The call of the koel, the aroma of ripened wheat, the dhol beats reverberate in the air and the jovial spirit breaks into a lively dance! Happy Baisakhi!

Cheers to a better life and a bright future. Have a prosperous New Year. Happy Baisakhi!

I wish a wish for you on Baisakhi that all your wishes come true, may the Almighty accepts all your wishes. May you get the best rewards for your benevolent deeds!

Let us have fun and dance on this Baisakhi. It is the day to celebrate, as happiness spreads around you. Wishing you a Happy Baisakhi 2021!

Baisakhi di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!

