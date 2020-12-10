Balance your work and kids like a pro with these 5 EASY ways

Being a working mom can be quite difficult. Here are some simple strategies to cope with the pressure and strike the right balance.

Balancing the pressure of work and motherhood can be hard. You have to prepare a presentation while feeding your kid. This can take a toll on your health and can end up in you doing both the tasks half-heartedly. It is never easy for working moms to strike the right balance between work and kids.

But it is possible to manage both the jobs simultaneously and live a content life without feeling drained and exhausted at the end of it. Follow these simple strategies to cope with work and family responsibilities.

Plan

Whether it’s helping the kids with their homework or preparing a presentation, plan the day to dedicate a set amount of time to kids and to work to avoid chaos and mismanagement.

Stay organised

Use planners and calendars to keep a track of all the important meetings, birthdays, school events, grocery lists, etc.

Take help from your partner

You don’t have to do everything on your own. Ask your spouse to take care of the kid during your working hours.

Don’t overestimate your capabilities

Sure moms are superwomen, but that doesn’t mean that you stretch yourself to the limit of burnout. Don’t overexert yourself and lower your expectations to protect your health.

Take time out for yourself

You need to have some ‘me’ time to refresh and rejuvenate and to restore your energy for the next tiring and hectic day.

