Basant Panchami 2020: THIS is when you can perform Saraswati Puja in the new year

Basant Panchami is celebrate with zeal across India. It also celebrates the birth of Devi Saraswati. Read below to find out when can you celebrate Basant Panchami this year.

Basant Panchami, which is also known as Saraswati Puja, is celebrated with galore in India. Apart from being called as Basant Panchami, it is also known as Sri Panchami and Gyan Panchami in some parts of the country. Basant Panchami is important, since it on this day Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, music, science and technology was born, and people worship her for wisdom.

Basant Panchami marks the onset of the Spring season in the country. Saraswati is the companion of Brahma, the creator of the Universe. And to celebrate her, we celebrate Basant Panchami on January 29th. When it comes to time, the Panchami Tithi shall start at 10:45 AM on January 29 and conclude at 1:19 PM on January 30, 2020.

Basant Panchami is also celebrated since as per popular beliefs people worship Goddess Saraswati on this day because Goddess Saraswati was granted a boon by Lord Krishna. Notably, the day is also considered as an auspicious day to begin work and many people wear yellow, as the colour is considered auspicious for new beginnings.

Read More