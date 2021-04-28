Beauty secrets of Bollywood diva Malaika Arora’s healthy looking skin REVEALED

Malaika Arora is known to be a fitness enthusiast and has always preached about the benefits of yoga. Check out her beauty secrets to get glowing and radiant skin like hers.

Known for iconic songs like Munni Badnam, Chhaiyya Chaiyya and Maahi Ve, Malaika Arora is a name synonymous with fitness, glamour and eternal youth. She is known to be a diva who doesn’t seem to ever age. It is hard to believe that this Bollywood celebrity is a mother of a teenage son. She is known to be a fitness enthusiast and has always given priority to her health.

If you are curious to know about the beauty secrets of this stunner, then you are in luck! Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to share her beauty secrets. She showcased 3 yoga poses which can purify the blood to improve skin.

In the caption, she wrote, “We all need to keep our body hydrated to beat the heat and keep it healthy. While we continue to drink lots and lots of water, this #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek I am sharing 3 poses that I practice regularly for healthy skin. These poses can be very effective in purifying blood leading to a healthy looking skin. Check it out!”

Malaika recently battled Covid-19 and came out stronger. On the work front, she will be seen in the upcoming episode of ‘Star vs Food’, streaming on Discovery Plus.

