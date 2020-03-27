Beginner’s Guide to Anime: 15 Best animated series to help you dive into the world of animation

Do you want to start watching anime but don’t know where to begin? Here is a list of top anime series that will make you fall in love with the genre.

Ever since anime started gaining prominence outside Japan somewhere in the 1980s, more and more people have started watching and enjoying the genre. Japanese anime and manga have drawn a lot of attention from around the world and it's not just from the traditional audience.

The strong and complex storylines blended with some action, adventure, romance, philosophy and more, anime gives you a flavour that might become your favourite. The natural appeal of anime to older audiences has made them famous over the years. So, if you think that anime is a cartoon, it's not. The target audience of an anime is adults and you will understand this once you will watch some.

If you’re new to anime and have no idea where to start. This list is for you to explore some of the best anime series with unique stories.

1. Death Note

Death note is a dark series where the protagonist is not the usual boy next door.

2. Attack on Titan

Voted the best action anime, this series is about a young man on his quest to kill all the Titans on earth for revenge.

3. The Promised Neverland (Yakusoku no Neverland)

This is an anime about orphanage kids who break the rule to never leave its grounds.

4. Parasyte

Parasyte-the maxim is a science-fiction horror drama that pushes you to think what it means to be a human.

5. One-Punch Man

Based on webcomic One, this is a story of a hero who defeats his enemies, you guessed it right, with one punch.

6. Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop is a perfect blend of a good storyline, great action and superb characters.

7. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

A great storyline with brilliant character development, Brotherhood is one of the best anime to watch if you’re a beginner.

8. Tokyo Ghoul

A show with great character depth but a lot of violence. So, if you are not into that, watch the censored version.

9. Hunter x Hunter

A son on an adventure to find his father who left when he was young. This series is packed with action, Shounen (a teenage boy), superpowers, fantasy and adventure.

10. Psycho-Pass

For people seeking thought-provoking reality in a series, this is for you.

11. Death Parade

Death parade will grab your attention from the beginning and will not disappoint you.

12. Welcome to the Ballroom

If you want to start with a light approach to anime, give this one a chance.

13. Yuri on Ice

An amazing plot accompanied by beautiful and stunning graphics, Yuri on ice is a wonderful anime to start your journey into the world of anime.

14. Boku No Hero Academia

This deserves all the hype it gets. The story is simple yet full of suspense. It will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

15. Sword Art Online

S.A.O. is a beautiful anime which is a treat for people who love virtual games.

Let us know which one is your favourite in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Beginner's Guide to K Dramas: Here is the list of best Korean shows you should watch

ALSO READ: Best Disney Shows: These are the shows that you cannot miss out on

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More