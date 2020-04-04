Beginner's Guide to K Dramas: 10 Shows that give you inspiring life lessons

10 South Korean dramas that will teach you important life lessons. Take a look!

Slice of life drama, movie or play is largely defined as a show that describes the ordinary details of life. While my personal favourite genre has always been action comedies, slice of life K-dramas have really grown on me. Through the simplicity of the characters, these dramas teach lessons that you might not experience in your daily life. We all know that K-dramas can be a little too much sometimes, but you still can't turn a blind eye to the incredible stories most of the K-dramas have.

What’s great about slice of life dramas is that they portray something very relatable without following the fundamental facets of engaging storytelling. The focus of these dramas is the characters themselves and how they deal with circumstances. You may think that the market for these dramas is limited, but that is not true. These dramas offer a type of fun element that cannot be found anywhere else. They are relaxing and can help you bounce back from your hardships, which makes them almost everyone’s cup of tea.

Here are 10 K-dramas that will teach you important lessons about life (without being boring).

Age of Youth/ Hello, My Twenties

A show about 5 college students of different ages and backgrounds who end up living together in an apartment. The story is about their hardships and how they overcome it. Sad, but sometimes really funny.

The “Reply” Series

3 separate Reply dramas that deal with a group of people, young and old, dealing with the vicissitudes of life. They all are set in different eras, making them even better.

Fight My Way

A drama about youngsters in their late 20s and early 30s and their struggle in life. It is highly relatable and you can’t help but cheer for the characters.

Itaewon Class

Rich with real and complex characters, this show has depth and a mix of emotions to keep you hooked throughout the series.

Prison Playbook

Not your typical K-drama. It is about a baseball player who is charged with the murder of the person who was trying to rape his sister. Exceptionally well written, this show is a must-watch!

Avengers Social Club

A light-hearted drama about three women who come together for revenge and end up being best friends. This show is grounded in reality and delivers some memorable moments that will make you fall in love with the characters.

Because It’s The First Time

This is perfect for those who want to reminisce the past as they step into adulthood. A story of six friends dealing with being young adults.

School 2013

Yes, a school drama but with so much more. It sheds light on the injustices of school politics, stress and exams. It will make you cry, laugh and even want to hug the characters through the screen.

Romance is a Bonus Book

A perfect drama for the nights when all you want to watch is something relaxing. It can be predictable at times but it is charming in its own way.

Dear My Friends

This one revolves around older women who’ve been friends since high school and their life story. For some, this might not sound so appealing but this one is far from boring. Give it a chance.

Tell us your recommenations in the comments section below.

