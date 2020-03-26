Beginner's Guide to K Dramas: Here is the list of best Korean shows you should watch

Curious about K-dramas? Here is a list from every genre for beginners to start off with!

Have you heard of the Korean wave (Hallyu)? It refers to the worldwide popularity of everything South Korean – music, tv and movies. The South Korean pop culture has gained prominence over the past few years with bands like BTS topping the biggest music charts in the world and K-dramas – short of, Korean dramas gaining popularity worldwide with more people watching them across the world.

If you haven’t seen any Korean dramas yet but happen to be interested in watching some, now is your chance to jump the bandwagon. Maybe then you’ll know what the fuss is about. Thanks to all OTT platforms like Netflix, Viu and Viki that are providing everyone with all the K-drama that you need in life. For all the newbies who are just getting to know about k-dramas, here is a list to help you out.

We have tried to include all genres to suit your taste.

1. Romantic-comedies

If you like a little romance and comedy that makes you laugh and fall in love at the same time, this list for you.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Coffee Prince

She was Pretty

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Suspicious Partner

My love from the star

Boys over flowers

Strong Woman Bong-Soon

2. Action/Suspense

Want to see some action? These shows would be a good place to start.

Descendants of the sun

Psychopath Diary

Healer

K2

Kill me, Heal me

3. Romance

Bring out the romantic in you and a box of tissues to binge-watch these romantic k-dramas.

Uncontrollably Fond

Crash landing on you

Goblin

4. Youth Dramas

K-dramas are more than just romance and comedy. Here are some dramas to will remind you of school and college days.

Age of Youth/ Hello, My Twenties!

Cheese in the trap

Reply 1988

My Id is Gangnam Beauty

5. Historical Dramas

If you’re into royal romance, palace conspiracies, beautiful scenery and plot twists, then these dramas are perfect for your taste.

Hwarang

Empress Ki

Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Love in the Moonlight/ Moonlight Drawn by Clouds

Let us know which one is your favourite in the comment section below.

